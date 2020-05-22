SBS Hindi

'Entitled to paid leave': Landmark court ruling for casual workers

SBS Hindi

Casual workers

Two men using tablet PC in office, coworkers in background --- Image by Hiya Images/Corbis Source: Flickr

Published 22 May 2020 at 3:25pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 3:28pm
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Unions are claiming victory after a landmark ruling that could benefit tens of thousands of long-term casual workers.

The Federal Court has upheld an appeal ruling some casuals are entitled to paid leave.

Highlights:

  • Casual employees will be paid leave entitlements
  • 1.6 million employees will benefit
  • The potential cost for annual leave alone could be as high as $8 billion
If a casual staff member has worked more than 40 hours a week with a 12-month roster they were technically not eligible for leave entitlements.

But that is set to change after the Federal Court upheld a ruling against labour-hire firm WorkPac, stating long-term casuals employed on a regular, permanent basis should be paid annual, sick, and other leave entitlements. 

Listen to the podcast:



The Australian industry group says at least 1.6 million of the 2.6 million casuals in Australia work on a regular, ongoing basis.

It says the potential cost for annual leave alone could be as high as $8 billion ($5.7b-$8b).

Indian restaurant donates meals to hospital staff to thank healthcare workers



