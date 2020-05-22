'Entitled to paid leave': Landmark court ruling for casual workers

The Federal Court has upheld an appeal ruling some casuals are entitled to paid leave.





Casual employees will be paid leave entitlements

1.6 million employees will benefit

The potential cost for annual leave alone could be as high as $8 billion

If a casual staff member has worked more than 40 hours a week with a 12-month roster they were technically not eligible for leave entitlements.





But that is set to change after the Federal Court upheld a ruling against labour-hire firm WorkPac, stating long-term casuals employed on a regular, permanent basis should be paid annual, sick, and other leave entitlements.





The Australian industry group says at least 1.6 million of the 2.6 million casuals in Australia work on a regular, ongoing basis.





It says the potential cost for annual leave alone could be as high as $8 billion ($5.7b-$8b).





