Expectations from virtual summit between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Narendra Modi

Mr Manoj Kumar

Source: Supplied

Published 4 June 2020 at 3:47pm, updated 4 June 2020 at 4:21pm
By Kumud Merani
As Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi hold a virtual conference, we spoke to Mr. Manoj Kumar who has been part of a Federal ministerial Consultative committee for the Subcontinent in the past about the expectations from the conference. Mr. Kumar, who has accompanied Victorian trade missions to India says, there are immense opportunities in the mining, clean energy, and small business sectors.

