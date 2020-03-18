Highlights On Wednesday, the number of cases in Australia neared 500 and the national death toll rose to six.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has told Australians not to travel overseas.

Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Dr Arunaz Kumar has advised expectant mothers to follow the general medical advice to protect themselves from coronavirus.





“We know from China and Europe’s experience that the impact of this virus on pregnant women and their babies is negligent,” Dr Kumar told SBS Hindi.





“During SARS, we saw expectant mothers fell ill and it affected their babies too. But it is not the case with coronavirus,” she told SBS Hindi .





Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO Expert shares advice for pregnant women amid COVID-19 outbreak SBS Hindi 18/03/2020 06:01 Play







While published scientific data regarding the effects of COVID-19 on pregnant women is currently limited, the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) has issued the following information (16 March):





A recent Lancet study of 19 pregnant women infected with COVID-19 did not demonstrate evidence of vertical transmission. While the numbers are few, this information, combined with the knowledge of the low pathogenicity for the fetus of more common respiratory viruses is reassuring. Pregnant women are encouraged to discuss their concerns and, in particular, to report any early symptoms to their obstetrician, GP or midwife in a timely manner. Pregnant women are advised to avoid all non-essential overseas travel. While it will not influence response to COVID-19 infection, everyone will reduce their risk of influenza through vaccination. Information and advice to the general public apply equally to pregnant women.

You might also like to read: COVID-19 response: International students to be allowed to work additional hours







Source: Supplied





Dr Kumar advises the following steps to reduce your risk:





Practice good hand hygiene – wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds





Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when coughing or sneezing or cough or sneeze into the crook of your elbow





Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands.





Practise social-distancing. Maintain a distance of at least one metre from others.





Avoid hand-shake.





Visit the Royal Australian and New Zealand College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RANZCOG) for detailed advice .





As of Tuesday afternoon, only people who have recently travelled from overseas or have been in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case and experienced symptoms within 14 days are advised to be tested.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the Federal Government's website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter





Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should consult a health practitioner.









