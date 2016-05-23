SBS Hindi

Explained: Skilled Occupations List 2016-17

SBS Hindi

Australia, skilled occupations list, SOL 2016-17, MIGRATION, INDIA, SKILL, JOB

An Australian passport Source: Dan Peled

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 May 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Are you planning to migrate to Australia? Here's everything you need to know about recent changes to SOL 2016-17.

Published 23 May 2016 at 2:36pm, updated 23 May 2016 at 4:49pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
On 1 July 2016, the new Skilled Occupations List (SOL) 2016-17 will be implemented.

Are you a skilled migrant planning to apply on or after 1 July 2016 for an Independent or Family Sponsored Points Tested visa or a Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) – Graduate Work Stream visa?

If yes, then you will need to make sure that your occupation is listed on the SOL 2016-17.

sol 2016-17, migration, job, residency, australia
Australian flag Source: AAP


 

The suitability of occupations for inclusion on the SOL is assessed through a two-step process:

 

1. Identifying occupations that are most susceptible to supply constraints and/or most likely to warrant government intervention to address these constraints.

 

2. Assessing the medium to long-term skill needs of the economy for each occupation identified in step one, to determine if the occupation would benefit from independent skilled migration.

 

A number of changes to the occupations have been made by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP). 

What are the occupations that have been added to the SOL 2016-17?

  • Orthotist or Prosthetist (ANZSCO 251912)

  • Audiologist (ANZSCO 252711).

What are the occupations that have been removed from the SOL 2016-17?

  • Mining Engineer (Excluding Petroleum) (ANZSCO 233611)

  • Petroleum Engineer (ANZSCO 233612)

  • Metallurgist (ANZSCO 234912)

  • Environmental Health Officer (ANZSCO 251311)

  • Occupational Health and Safety Adviser (ANZSCO 251312)

  • Dental Hygienist (ANZSCO 411211)

  • Dental Prosthetist (ANZSCO 411212)

  • Dental Technician (ANZSCO 411213)

  • Dental Therapist (ANZSCO 411214).

For skilled migrants who have lodged a valid application in the above skilled categories before 1 July 2016, their application will not be affected by these changes.

Some of these occupations are also currently listed in the Consolidated Sponsored Occupation List (CSOL). For more information on the CSOL see CSOL. http://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Work/Work/Skills-assessment-and-assessing-authorities/skilled-occupations-lists/CSOL

Applications and ceiling levels for the 2016-17 SOL are available on the SkillSelect page from early June.

SOL 2016-17, SKILL, DIBP, MIGRATION, JOB, PERMANNET RESIDENCY
Australian Citizenship Certificate Source: Wiki Commons


You must nominate an occupation from the Skilled Occupations List (SOL) if you are applying for an Independent or Family Sponsored Points Tested visa or Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) – Graduate Work Stream.

Applicants will require a skills assessment as part of their visa application. They must contact a relevant assessing authority directly to obtain a skill assessment.

The assessing authority will provide all necessary applications forms and associated information relating to the assessment. There will be a charge by the assessing authorities for the assessment.

The composition of the SOL is reviewed annually.

To understand the SOL 2016-17, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Seema Chauhan, a Queensland-based Registered Migration Agent and expert.

Seema Chauhan, migration, SOL 2016-17, skil, job, residency
Seema Chauhan Source: seema chauhan


For all SOL 2016-17 related enquiries, please email
SOL@education.gov.au
or visit the DIBP website (
http://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Work/Work/Skills-assessment-and-assessing-authorities/skilled-occupations-lists/SOL
) or contact an Australian Government recognized Registered Migration Agent for consultation on your application. 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds