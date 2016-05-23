Explained: Skilled Occupations List 2016-17

Available in other languages

On 1 July 2016, the new Skilled Occupations List (SOL) 2016-17 will be implemented.





Are you a skilled migrant planning to apply on or after 1 July 2016 for an Independent or Family Sponsored Points Tested visa or a Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) – Graduate Work Stream visa?





If yes, then you will need to make sure that your occupation is listed on the SOL 2016-17.





The suitability of occupations for inclusion on the SOL is assessed through a two-step process:











1. Identifying occupations that are most susceptible to supply constraints and/or most likely to warrant government intervention to address these constraints.











2. Assessing the medium to long-term skill needs of the economy for each occupation identified in step one, to determine if the occupation would benefit from independent skilled migration.











A number of changes to the occupations have been made by the Department of Immigration and Border Protection (DIBP).





What are the occupations that have been added to the SOL 2016-17?





Orthotist or Prosthetist (ANZSCO 251912)





Audiologist (ANZSCO 252711).





What are the occupations that have been removed from the SOL 2016-17?





Mining Engineer (Excluding Petroleum) (ANZSCO 233611)





Petroleum Engineer (ANZSCO 233612)





Metallurgist (ANZSCO 234912)





Environmental Health Officer (ANZSCO 251311)





Occupational Health and Safety Adviser (ANZSCO 251312)





Dental Hygienist (ANZSCO 411211)





Dental Prosthetist (ANZSCO 411212)





Dental Technician (ANZSCO 411213)





Dental Therapist (ANZSCO 411214).





For skilled migrants who have lodged a valid application in the above skilled categories before 1 July 2016, their application will not be affected by these changes.





Some of these occupations are also currently listed in the Consolidated Sponsored Occupation List (CSOL). For more information on the CSOL see CSOL. http://www.border.gov.au/Trav/Work/Work/Skills-assessment-and-assessing-authorities/skilled-occupations-lists/CSOL





Applications and ceiling levels for the 2016-17 SOL are available on the SkillSelect page from early June.





You must nominate an occupation from the Skilled Occupations List (SOL) if you are applying for an Independent or Family Sponsored Points Tested visa or Temporary Graduate (subclass 485) – Graduate Work Stream.





Applicants will require a skills assessment as part of their visa application. They must contact a relevant assessing authority directly to obtain a skill assessment.





The assessing authority will provide all necessary applications forms and associated information relating to the assessment. There will be a charge by the assessing authorities for the assessment.





The composition of the SOL is reviewed annually.





To understand the SOL 2016-17, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with Seema Chauhan, a Queensland-based Registered Migration Agent and expert.





