'Extremely hard for a migrant to reach senior positions': Queen's Birthday Honour winner Asha Bhat

Asha Bhat

Queen's Birthday Honour winner Asha Bhat (L) with her family. Source: Supplied by Asha Bhat

Published 13 June 2022 at 1:44pm, updated 15 June 2022 at 12:21pm
By Natasha Kaul
Asha Bhat, CEO of Southern Aboriginal Corporation (SAC), says her Indian heritage enables her to empathise with Australia's Indigenous people. Winner of this year's Queen's Birthday Honour award, Ms Bhat has been recognised for her service to the Indigenous community of Western Australia. Listen to this podcast to learn about her journey to reach a senior-level position in Australia.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

