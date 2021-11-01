SBS Hindi

Facebook Inc is rebranding itself as 'Meta' but why?

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced the new name for Facebook Inc as Meta. Source: AAP Image/Pavlo Gonchar / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Published 1 November 2021 at 1:25pm, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:17pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Anita Barar
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new name reflects their ambition to build a 'metaverse,' which will allow users to share 'immersive experiences' with others and do things together that they can't do in the physical world. But critics suspect the name change was in response to a trove of leaked internal documents.

