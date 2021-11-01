Facebook Inc is rebranding itself as 'Meta' but why?

Published 1 November 2021 at 1:25pm, updated 1 November 2021 at 6:17pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the new name reflects their ambition to build a 'metaverse,' which will allow users to share 'immersive experiences' with others and do things together that they can't do in the physical world. But critics suspect the name change was in response to a trove of leaked internal documents.
