Falahari Dosa For Fasting During Navratra

Published 9 October 2016 at 6:26pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

Here's another delicious recipe specially for those fasting during Navratras. Falahari Dosa! You must try it!

FALAHARI DOSA

(A Navaratri Festival - Non Cereal Food)

 

Cooking time 20 to 25 minutes. Serves 2 to 3 persons.

 

Ingredients:

·½ cup Kuttu Atta

·½ Rajgira Atta

·1 cup buttermilk

·1 green chili finely chopped

·½ inch long ginger - finely chopped

·Rock salt to taste

·Oil for shallow frying

 

Method:

In a mixing bowl, add all the dry ingredients and mix well. Then make a medium consistency batter by adding water in small quantities at a time (batter to be not too runny or too stiff).

 

Heat a non-stick pan on the stove. When it has warmed up, pour 1 ladle of batter on the pan. Spread the batter with the back of the ladle into a big round disk. When the sides start to lift, turn over and brush oil on top. Turnover and brush the other side with oil as well. Cook on both sides till golden brown.

 

Serve with cucumber or tomato Raita.

 

 

 

 

 





