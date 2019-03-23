SBS Hindi

Federal government to trial new services for reporting elder abuse

An elderly man sits in Martin Place after attending the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Sydney, Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

An elderly man sits in Martin Place after attending the Anzac Day Dawn Service in Sydney, Wednesday, April 25, 2018. (AAP Image/David Moir) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP/David Moir

Published 23 March 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 4:03pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos, Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Older Australians who experience abuse or their families will now be able to contact a free national hotline providing referrals and information on how people can best protect themselves. The federal government says the funding will be used for 12 trials of frontline services, starting before June this year.

Elder abuse can take many forms including financial and physical abuse, exploitation and neglect of older people. It can happen to people living in residential facilities, with family or independently.  

Research by the Australian Institute of Family Studies reveals most elder abuse is perpetrated by family members, with adult children those most likely to abuse their parents. Financial abuse appears to be the most common form of abuse and often occurs with psychological abuse. 

Federal Attorney-General Christian Porter says the government will provide $18 million over four years for national trials of the service, starting in June. 

The services will consist of five specialist elder abuse units, three health-justice partnerships, and four case management and mediation services.

Australian Multicultural Council member Mr Vasan Shrinivasan welcomes the government's initiative. He says that elder abuse is a matter of concern. He adds that Indian Seniors Organisations in Victoria are providing free legal services nationwide which include making a will, considering power-of-attorney and making an advanced care directive etc.

Mary Patetsos the Chairwoman of the Federation of Ethnic Communities Councils of Australia is also urging older people who have concerns to speak to community organisations and medical professionals.

***

