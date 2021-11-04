Fiji news: 4 November 2021

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji news: 4 November 2021Play05:00SBS HindiOther ways to listen People line up for shopping outside a supermarket ahead in Suva, Fiji. (file) Source: Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing via Getty ImagesGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.89MB)Published 4 November 2021 at 4:01pmSource: SBS In this latest news: Fiji to open its international borders on 11 November and residents have been urged to celebrate Diwali 'responsibly' and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.Published 4 November 2021 at 4:01pmSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture above.Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREPM Morrison, Opposition leader Albanese wish Indian community 'Happy Diwali'AdvertisementREAD MOREHow safe is social media for children?READ MORE'Big relief': After Covishield, Australia approves India's Covaxin for travel purposes ShareLatest podcast episodesFiji news : 27 October 2022Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processing