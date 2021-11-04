SBS Hindi

Fiji news: 4 November 2021

People line up for shopping outside a supermarket ahead in Suva, Fiji. (file)

People line up for shopping outside a supermarket ahead in Suva, Fiji. (file) Source: Xinhua/Zhang Yongxing via Getty Images

Published 4 November 2021 at 4:01pm
In this latest news: Fiji to open its international borders on 11 November and residents have been urged to celebrate Diwali 'responsibly' and follow COVID-19 safety protocols.

