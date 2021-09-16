SBS Hindi

Fiji news in Hindi: 16 September 2021

Residents queue up for their vaccine dose outside a vaccination centre in Suva.

Residents queue up outside a vaccination centre in Suva. (File) Source: LEON LORD/AFP via Getty Images

Published 16 September 2021 at 12:47pm
In the latest Fiji news in Hindi: Fiji records 146 new COVID-19 cases and one death; 62 per cent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

