Fiji news in Hindi: 16 September 2021

Residents queue up outside a vaccination centre in Suva. (File) Source: LEON LORD/AFP via Getty Images

Published 16 September 2021 at 12:47pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

In the latest Fiji news in Hindi: Fiji records 146 new COVID-19 cases and one death; 62 per cent of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated and more.

Published 16 September 2021 at 12:47pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.