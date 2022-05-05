SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 05 May 2022

SBS Hindi

Fiji politics

Fijian government says economic recovery has been progressing well. Source: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 May 2022 at 2:09pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

In this latest Fiji news: Fijian government says economic recovery has been progressing well; Newly registered political party in Fiji to announce their leader tomorrow.

Published 5 May 2022 at 2:09pm
Presented by SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

READ MORE

Indians are the second largest migrant group in Australia, median age now 36

Advertisement


READ MORE

India tops list for Australian visitor visa applications since full border reopening



READ MORE

Fasten your seat belts: Tourism Australia teams up with airlines to entice Indian travellers



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'