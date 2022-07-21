SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 21 July 2022

Fiji news

Fijian election officials counting votes in a previously held general election. Source: AAP Image/Peter Williams

Published 21 July 2022 at 12:39pm, updated 21 July 2022 at 3:25pm
In this latest Fiji news: Political parties in Fiji need to confirm their source of funding; Bilateral meeting held between Fiji's Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and India's Secretary East Saurabh Kumar

