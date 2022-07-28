SBS Hindi

Fiji report: 28 July 2022

SBS Hindi

Fiji's Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Fiji's Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum (R) with India’s Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar (L). Source: Fiji Sun/DEPTFO

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 28 July 2022 at 2:49pm, updated 28 July 2022 at 4:32pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS

In this latest Fiji news: Fiji Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says borrowing was necessary after the pandemic; National Skills Council to help address the skills shortage in Fiji.

Published 28 July 2022 at 2:49pm, updated 28 July 2022 at 4:32pm
By SBS Hindi
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


READ MORE

'Reduction in visa backlogs can't happen overnight': Immigration Minister

Advertisement


READ MORE

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne to host Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Samantha Prabhu and Kapil Dev this year



READ MORE

Indian-born actress Manali to play a lead role at Sydney Opera House



Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

'Opera Sails are lit up for Diwali to convey that all communities are welcome in NSW'