Fiji Report - A Father remembers his Kids that are no More!

Father Rajesh Kumar with wife and Son Rishabh Kumar Source: Photo By Rakesh Kumar
Published 3 September 2017 at 6:46pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
In our Bi-weekly Fiji Report Rakesh Kumar talks to a bereaved father of Boda Bulileka Fiji. This father by the name of Rajesh Kumar lost three of his daughters in a house fire earlier this year. Rajesh Kumar breaks down as he remembers his three girls and tells us how much he misses them every single day and every night. Tune in to hear this report.
