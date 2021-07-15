SBS Hindi

Fiji report in Hindi : 15 July 2021

PM Voreqe Bainimarama

Source: Supplied by Rakesh Kumar

Published 15 July 2021 at 4:43pm
In the latest news of Fiji in Hindi: PM Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledged ANZMAT team's assistance in COVID-19 battle; PM Bainimarama stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated, and more.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

