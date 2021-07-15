Fiji report in Hindi : 15 July 2021

SBS HindiOther ways to listen Fiji report in Hindi : 15 July 2021Play05:31SBS HindiOther ways to listen Source: Supplied by Rakesh KumarGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.12MB)Published 15 July 2021 at 4:43pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBS In the latest news of Fiji in Hindi: PM Voreqe Bainimarama acknowledged ANZMAT team's assistance in COVID-19 battle; PM Bainimarama stressed on the importance of getting vaccinated, and more.Published 15 July 2021 at 4:43pmPresented by SBS HindiSource: SBSListen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.READ MOREAustralia says no to COVID-19 vaccines administered in India, leaves returning travellers confusedAdvertisementREAD MORESouth Australia to open 2021-22 business and investment visa nominations on 20 JulyREAD MOREAustralia records increase in wage theft incidentsShareLatest podcast episodesLighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark CoureIndia report: Rishi Sunak's historic appointment sparks heated debate in Indian politicsSBS Hindi News 26 October 2022: Prime Minister Albanese promises additional funds for faster visa processingमुश्किल है बहुसांस्कृतिक समुदायों के लिए ऑस्ट्रेलियाई राजनीति की राह