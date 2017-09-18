SBS Hindi

Film for thought : film festival

SBS Hindi

site_197_Hindi_749676.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

South Asia Study Group is hosting their inaugural film series 'Films for Thought'. The festival will include a set of films over the course of this semester focusing on gender issues in different countries across the South Asian region and the South Asian diaspora in Australia. Nishtha Sharma shares details with Harita Mehta

Published 18 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023