Film for thought : film festival

Published 18 September 2017 at 12:36pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
South Asia Study Group is hosting their inaugural film series 'Films for Thought'. The festival will include a set of films over the course of this semester focusing on gender issues in different countries across the South Asian region and the South Asian diaspora in Australia. Nishtha Sharma shares details with Harita Mehta
