First aged care facility for Indian-Australians

It's estimated that, within five years, people from non-English speaking backgrounds will account for around one third of Australian residents aged over 65.











There's continued demand for ethno-specific aged care facilities.











The Federal Government considers geographic and special needs in allocating funds to set up aged care facilities.











The Indian community has had to seek Dutch help to set up the country's first facility for elderly Indians – using the experience of earlier, post-war immigrants.











To cater to the large Indian population of south-eastern Melbourne - a peak Indian group approached a leading aged care provider.











Vasan Srinivasan, Chairman of the Confederation of Indian Australian Associations says - “We need a vegetarian commercial kitchen... and four rooms as prayer rooms for the community… .”











The Confederation has now teamed up with an experienced ethno-specific agency, DutchCare - which is prepared to make available half of the land it's already bought -- and establish Australia's first Indian aged care facility catering for 120 residents.











DutchCare is re-applying for the $4-Million dollar Federal capital grant that was returned to the Commonwealth, when the original deal collapsed.











Prem Phakey, who has acted as the president of an association dedicated to the welfare of senior citizens belonging to Indian community, believes that one aged care facility won’t help. He says, the best way is to do a survey on how many Indian seniors want to go to an aged care facility in the first place.









