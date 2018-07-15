Flavours of Multicuturalism with celebrity chef Daman Shrivastav

Daman Shrivastav is the last word in the hospitality industry and along with 15 celebrity chefs of different cultures of Melbourne will be sharing his creations with public to on 28 th of July from 11-3pm at Doncaster Church of Christ. There will be 15 marquees where all chefs will be holding cooking demonstrations and money raised from selling the food will be utilised as funds for the school Chaplin. Daman says, "We are expecting around 1000 people at this event."





On being asked what Indian delicacy Daman will cook, he says, "I am cooking around 500 portions of Chicken Biriyani and Raita with my wife Indika and my 6-year daughter Diya who is helping me in preparation and serving.I want my young daughter to learn the value of helping towards good causes." All the ingredients are being donated by his own family.





On being asked about his motivation to participate in the cooking with charity event along with his family, Daman says, "As this event is to support the Christian community which aligns with my family, Indian as well as the Australian values that humanities have no religion and we are all one regardless of race, gender, nationalities or ethnic background, I decided to participate wholeheartedly."











In his 33 years in the Hospitality from apprentice to journeyman to master Daman never stopped learning tricks of the trade neither has he ever stopped passing his knowledge to those who worked or studied with or under him. No wonder then that Daman regularly cooks and feeds the needy and homeless people in Melbourne.









