Former ISRO scientist wins Australian scholarship worth $75,000

Sandeep Anumalsetti, who had been working for Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for almost seven years, has received a scholarship worth almost $75,000 to study Masters of Information Technology.





Highlights:

Sandeep Anumalasetti is the first-ever recipient of 'La Trobe University's Vice-Chancellor Scholarship – India and Sri Lanka' from India.





He was a scientist with ISRO and worked with India's prestigious space program.





Prabhash Punsara Bandara Pelawatta is the recipient from Sri Lanka.





Listen to how Sandeep Anumalasetti won this scholarship, in his own words:

The pair was awarded the scholarship at an online ceremony with Vice-Chancellor Professor John Dewar AO, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (International) Stacey Farraway, and Regional Director – South Asia and Africa Amit Malhotra.





La Trobe Vice-Chancellor Scholarship offers "a 100% deduction on annual tuition fees for the entire duration of the studies to high-achieving International students accepted into our undergraduate or postgraduate coursework programs."





Source: Supplied by Sandeep Anumalasetti





Sandeep Anumalasetti lives in Hyderabad. He joined ISRO in 2014 after working as an engineer for a private company.





He says he has learned a lot during his tenure as a scientist at the esteemed institution, but there were some gaps in his knowledge base which he wants to close.





"I won't say that this was easy for me to give up the job and go for higher education. But I understand that there are some gaps in my learning.





"I come from an electronics and communication background and don't have in-depth programming skills. And you cannot survive without programming skills in the current scenario. That is what I want to learn now," he explained.





La Trobe University Campus Source: Bridietmckenzie CC BY-SA 4.0





Sandeep Anumalasetti is one of the many students from India who have received significant scholarships from Australian universities.





Fourteen students from India received the Sydney Scholars India Scholarship this year.





Adelaide-based education consultant Shaakthi Gowdd says there are many scholarships available for good students in Australia.





"If students research properly, they can get good scholarships that offer a significant amount. This can release their financial burdens too. All they have to do is look for them at the right places or seek right guidance," says Mr Gowdd.





Source: Supplied by Sandeep Anumalasetti





Sandeep Anumalasetti says this scholarship is significant for his career progression.





"I was saving money and trying to secure a loan. Suddenly when I learned that I would get a $75,000 scholarship and I told this to my parents, they were so happy.





"It gave me an option that now I can focus more on the education instead of focusing on funds," said Mr Anumalasetti.





He has started his studies online and will come to Australia when the borders are open.





