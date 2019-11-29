From fighting depression to becoming International Student of the Year, meet Susan Saldanha

“I am very humbled to receive such a prestigious award,” says La Trobe University student Susan Saldanha who has been named International Student of the Year – Higher Education at the 2019 Victorian International Education Awards (VIEA), presented by Study Melbourne.





The award recognises the Bachelor of Commerce/Bachelor of Health Sciences student’s dedication to enhancing international student experiences at her university, her stellar academic achievements and volunteer work with local communities.





Susan, who moved from Mangalore in India to Melbourne two years ago, says the first year was hard.





“When I came here, I realised it is a completely new life, new country, new culture you need to adjust to. So the first year was definitely hard,” she tells SBS Hindi .





But she gradually got involved in the community and made friends.





“The first thing I did was start volunteering in the community here. It was a way for me to make friends, learn about the culture and gain skills on the job and understand Australian work practises.





But it has been quite a journey for Ms Saldanha, who shares she went through depression last year.





“It was the hardest time of my life when last year I was going through depression. It was hard to get out of bed to go to University. With the help of my family and friends, I have overcome the tough period in my life and I have managed to do a lot of work this year,” she shares.





“This award is a recognition for all my hard work and it is a motivation for me to do better and keep going.”





She is now helping others with their mental health issues based on her personal experiences and is the President of the La Trobe Public Health Students’ Association which has developed successful programs aimed at tackling mental and sexual health issues across the University community.





“I am working in the field of mental health to show other people, to keep going even when it is hard. It will get better so just keep going.





“I would highly recommend that if you are going through issues, please seek help. I did and my family gave me a lot of support,” she says.





Ms Saldanha also assists students with their study, assignments and experiences at La Trobe as a Peer Learning Adviser and member of the international student leadership committee known as I-LEAD.





Deputy Vice-Chancellor (International), Professor Richard Speed, said the award was a result of her hard work.





“This accolade is a testament to the significant and important work she’s put into supporting her University community.











Ms Saldanha is elated the $10,000 prize money will contribute to the remainder of her studies.





“This award helps me to study well without any financial constraints next year,” she says.





