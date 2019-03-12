SBS Hindi

From running a successful business in Australia to winning elections in India, meet Wajib Ali

Published 12 March 2019
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Wajib Ali, an Indian Australian was elected as Member of Legislative Assembly in recently held Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Wajib Ali came to Australia as an International student in 2006.

“I had my share of struggles but worked hard as most migrants do,” Mr Ali told SBS Hindi.

In spite of running a successful business in Melbourne, it was during his visits to India Mr Ali felt he needed to do more.

“I got my permanent residency, my business was good and family life was great, but my India visit used to trouble me a lot.

“Most Indian Australians try and make difference in their own way by supporting education or social causes, I was also doing all that but it was not enough,” says Mr Ali.

It was then he decided to take a plunge into Indian politics. 

“I decided to be the change maker and went back to India,” he says.

Mr Ali first stood as a candidate in Rajasthan state elections 2013 but lost by a narrow margin. But he was successful in his second attempt in 2018.

“This time people have shown faith in me and I will fulfil the aspirations of people of my constituency," he says.

He has urged migrants in Australia to stay connected to their roots through philanthropic activities.

“I request every one whenever you get chance please get involved with educational institutes of your city, it will help them to get better,’ he says.

