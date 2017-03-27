Ganga, Yamuna get legal rights, but...

Now Ganga and Yamuna have all the rights like any other Indian. They can sue their violators. And can be sued too. This decision by Uttarkhand high court is a part of global trend. A few days ago Whanganui River in New Zealand was given similar status.
The Ganges Source: Flickr/Naka Kei
Published 27 March 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 27 March 2017 at 2:45pm
By Vivek Asri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Rivers Ganga and Yamuna have been given legal rights by Uttarakhand highcourt. What does this step means?
