Ganga, Yamuna get legal rights, but...

The Ganges

The Ganges Source: Flickr/Naka Kei

Published 27 March 2017 at 2:21pm, updated 27 March 2017 at 2:45pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

Rivers Ganga and Yamuna have been given legal rights by Uttarakhand highcourt. What does this step means?

Now Ganga and Yamuna have all the rights like any other Indian. They can sue their violators. And can be sued too. This decision by Uttarkhand high court is a part of global trend. A few days ago Whanganui River in New Zealand was given similar status.

