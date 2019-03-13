SBS Hindi

George Pell sentenced to six years in jail

Cardinal George Pell.

Cardinal George Pell. Source: AAP

Published 13 March 2019 at 1:56pm
Australian Cardinal George Pell has been sentenced to six years in jail with a non-parole period of three years and eight months for sexually abusing two teenage boys in 1996. In Melbourne's County court on Wednesday, Chief Judge Peter Kidd handed down the sentence, taking into account Pell's age and health, the severity of the crimes, the relationship of trust between Pell and the victims and the widespread publicity of the case. Due to Pell's age, Judge Kidd said he imposed a shorter non-parole period than usual "to increase the prospect of you living out the last part of your life in the community."

