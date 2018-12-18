Going on a break? Keep your home safe!

Follow some of these simple tips to keep your home safe and secure against burglaries:
1) Never post any details about your going away for a holiday on any social media platforms. This makes your home a target for burglars.
People gather in the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP
2) Get a monitored security alarm system installed at your place.
Man installing security alarm system Source: iStockphoto/ Getty Images/nilimages
3) Request your friendly neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and report any suspicious movements.
Senior neighbors friendly talk Source: Getty Images/Sisoje
4) Don't let the mail and newspapers pile up in your mailbox. Get someone to collect them or advise your post office to stop delivering mail for a certain period.
Overflowing mailbox Source: Getty Images/Comstock
5) Finally, keep your valuables in a bank. Ensure your home and contents insurance is current. Take a walk around the interior and exterior of your home to ensure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.
Have a great holiday and keep your home safe!