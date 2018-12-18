Going on a break? Keep your home safe!

Follow some of these simple tips to keep your home safe and secure against burglaries:





1) Never post any details about your going away for a holiday on any social media platforms. This makes your home a target for burglars.

2) Get a monitored security alarm system installed at your place.

3) Request your friendly neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and report any suspicious movements.

4) Don't let the mail and newspapers pile up in your mailbox. Get someone to collect them or advise your post office to stop delivering mail for a certain period.

5) Finally, keep your valuables in a bank. Ensure your home and contents insurance is current. Take a walk around the interior and exterior of your home to ensure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.

Have a great holiday and keep your home safe!
















