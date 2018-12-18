SBS Hindi

Going on a break? Keep your home safe!

SBS Hindi

Family taking selfie below snowy mountains

Family taking selfie below snowy mountains Source: Hero Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 18 December 2018 at 7:01pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

Here are a few tips on keeping your home safe from burglaries when you go away for a holiday during this break.

Published 18 December 2018 at 7:01pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Follow some of these simple tips to keep your home safe and secure against burglaries:

1) Never post any details about your going away for a holiday on any social media platforms. This makes your home a target for burglars.
People gather in the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney
People gather in the water at Bondi Beach in Sydney (AAP Image/Paul Miller) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP


2) Get a monitored security alarm system installed at your place.
 
Man installing security alarm system
Man installing security alarm system Source: iStockphoto/ Getty Images/nilimages


3) Request your friendly neighbours to keep an eye on your home while you are away and report any suspicious movements.
 
Senior neighbors friendly talk
Senior neighbors friendly talk Source: Getty Images/Sisoje


4) Don't let the mail and newspapers pile up in your mailbox. Get someone to collect them or advise your post office to stop delivering mail for a certain period.
Overflowing mailbox
Overflowing mailbox Source: Getty Images/Comstock


5) Finally, keep your valuables in a bank. Ensure your home and contents insurance is current. Take a walk around the interior and exterior of your home to ensure all doors and windows are locked before you leave.
Have a great holiday and keep your home safe!

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी