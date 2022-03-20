SBS Hindi

Growing calls to address sexual harassment in the workplace

A women's justice march in Brisbane

A women's justice march in Brisbane

Published 20 March 2022 at 12:07pm, updated 20 March 2022 at 12:18pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Anita Barar
At least one in three Australians have been sexually harassed at work within the past five years. There are growing calls to address sexual harassment in the workplace and to implement more preventative measures. Two years after the handing down of Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins's 2020 national inquiry, only part of the Respect@Work report's recommendations have been implemented.

