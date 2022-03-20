Published 20 March 2022 at 12:07pm, updated 20 March 2022 at 12:18pm
By Hannah Kwon
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
At least one in three Australians have been sexually harassed at work within the past five years. There are growing calls to address sexual harassment in the workplace and to implement more preventative measures. Two years after the handing down of Australian Sex Discrimination Commissioner Kate Jenkins's 2020 national inquiry, only part of the Respect@Work report's recommendations have been implemented.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.