SBS Hindi

Have you ever talked about mental health with your kids?

SBS Hindi

Mental Health: “Is your child behaving differently”

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:23pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

In our busy schedules, we sometimes miss the signs of changing behaviour patterns in our kids.

Published 30 November 2018 at 4:23pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
After a personal experience, Sydney based Indian Australian Vijay Gumber decided to spread awareness around mental health of children of migrants.

Vijay says he saw the struggle of his brother Arun’s family when their son suffered from mental health issues.

“Families from the Indian subcontinent are at times hesitant to talk about mental health and most may not even think about a child’s mental health,” he told SBS Hindi.

This inspired Vijay to make a short film “Is your child behaving differently” with teenage mental health as its main subject.



He says, “I want parents to be aware that it’s just like other physical illness which can be managed by timely medical intervention.”

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी