Have you ever talked about mental health with your kids?

After a personal experience, Sydney based Indian Australian Vijay Gumber decided to spread awareness around mental health of children of migrants.





Vijay says he saw the struggle of his brother Arun’s family when their son suffered from mental health issues.





“Families from the Indian subcontinent are at times hesitant to talk about mental health and most may not even think about a child’s mental health,” he told SBS Hindi.





This inspired Vijay to make a short film “Is your child behaving differently” with teenage mental health as its main subject.









