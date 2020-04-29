Have you received a fishy message? Beware of online scams during coronavirus pandemic

Highlights More than 95 cybercrime reports received about COVID-19 themed scams and online frauds.

Scamwatch has received over a thousand coronavirus-related scam reports since the outbreak.

Report such scams on https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/report-a-scam

With most people working from home online, there has been a surge in online scams during the Coronavirus pandemic.





“The community should beware of online fake shopping websites, phishing, and superannuation scams,” says Mohit Kumar*, Sergeant Prosecutor with NSW Police Force.





“Scammers are pretending to be government agencies providing information on COVID-19 through text messages and emails ‘phishing’ for your information. These contain malicious links and attachments designed to steal your personal and financial information,” Mr Kumar says.





“Scammers are also pretending to be Government agencies and other entities offering to help you with applications for financial assistance or payments for staying home.”





More information on types of COVID-19 scams available here .





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.





If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.





Disclaimer: *Mr Mohit Kumar spoke in his personal capacity with SBS Hindi.





