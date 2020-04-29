SBS Hindi

Have you received a fishy message? Beware of online scams during coronavirus pandemic

Published 29 April 2020 at 4:02pm, updated 29 April 2020 at 4:05pm
By Kumud Merani
Since March 2020, the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) has received more than 95 cybercrime reports about Australians losing money or personal information to COVID-19 themed scams and online frauds.

Highlights
  • More than 95 cybercrime reports received about COVID-19 themed scams and online frauds.
  • Scamwatch has received over a thousand coronavirus-related scam reports since the outbreak.
  • Report such scams on https://www.scamwatch.gov.au/report-a-scam
With most people working from home online, there has been a surge in online scams during the Coronavirus pandemic. 

Follow SBS Hindi's special coverage of COVID-19 outbreak
“The community should beware of online fake shopping websites, phishing, and superannuation scams,” says Mohit Kumar*, Sergeant Prosecutor with NSW Police Force.

“Scammers are pretending to be government agencies providing information on COVID-19 through text messages and emails ‘phishing’ for your information. These contain malicious links and attachments designed to steal your personal and financial information,” Mr Kumar says.

“Scammers are also pretending to be Government agencies and other entities offering to help you with applications for financial assistance or payments for staying home.”

Have you received a fishy message? Beware of online scams during coronavirus pandemic

More information on types of COVID-19 scams available
here
.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others and gatherings are limited to two people unless you are with your family or household.

If you believe you may have contracted the virus, call your doctor, don’t visit, or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

If you are struggling to breathe or experiencing a medical emergency, call 000.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Disclaimer: *Mr Mohit Kumar spoke in his personal capacity with SBS Hindi.

COVID-19: Here's a list of financial assistance available from government



