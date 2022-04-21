Heated exchange in leaders’ first debate over key issues

Published 21 April 2022 at 2:44pm, updated 21 April 2022 at 2:56pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Scott Morrison and opposition leader Anthony Albanese faced each other in the first leaders’ debate of the election campaign. While Mr Morrison argued it is not the time to change tack, Mr Albanese maintains the government has run out of ideas. Out of the 100 undecided Queensland voters present in the room, one in four remained undecided. Listen to the podcast to know the focal points of contention between the two.
Published 21 April 2022 at 2:44pm, updated 21 April 2022 at 2:56pm
By Krishani Dhanji
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.