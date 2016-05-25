SBS Hindi

Her first novel was about drugs, sex and abuse in India

Deepti Kapoor Source: Supplied

Published 25 May 2016
By Amit Sarwal
Deepti Kapoor's debut novel, A Bad Character, is about drugs, sex and abuse in India.

Deepti Kapoor's debut novel, A Bad Character, is about drugs, sex and abuse in India.

In this novel Deepti tested the limits on women's freedom in Delhi.

Deepti grew up across North India.

She studied in Dehradun and Delhi, completing a degree in Journalism and, later, Psychology.

Deepti worked for almost a decade in print media in Delhi and Mumbai, before leaving journalism to write and study yoga.

“I worked as a journalist in Delhi for many years, but left journalism and moved to Mysore, then Goa. While I was studying yoga in Goa, I started to think about writing. I was interested in Delhi, the experience of the city, about violence, grief and a relationship,” says Deepti.

On her experience of living and writing about Delhi in her first novel, Deepti says - “Delhi’s not the easiest city to live and work in but it’s incredibly interesting.”

Deepti is working a suspense novel about an American woman in India.

To know more about Deepti Kapoor’s work and writing process listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal.

