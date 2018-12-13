SBS Hindi

Her heartbreaking quest to trace her biological Indian father

SBS Hindi

Anne Struckett

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 December 2018 at 6:58pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

She is 52 years old, but Kiwi woman Anne Struckett has been on a tireless journey for more than three decades to find her biological Fiji-Indian father. Given away for adoption in New Zealand when she was two weeks old, Anne felt a loss of identity and a deep sense of rejection when she learnt she had been given away. Let's follow the painful path of her journey across continents, cultures and races.

Published 13 December 2018 at 6:58pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Will Anne Struckett’s exhaustive search for her biological Indian father ever succeed? Anne Struckett was born in New Zealand to a Kiwi woman and a Fiji Indian man. She was given up for adoption when she was just two weeks old. For more than twenty years Anne has been trying to locate her biological father.

 The quest has been relentless; Though Anne was adopted by a loving and caring family who already had five kids, Anne does not even know her biological father’s name. She is keen to find her true identity and Indian heritage.

 
Anne as a child
Source: Supplied


The search is like finding a needle in a haystack because apart from the knowledge that her biological father must have been about 22 when she was born in Auckland in a short relationship with a Kiwi woman, Anne does not know his name. “He must be about 73 years old, but I don’t know if he is even aware of my existence. My biological mother and he were pen friends. He came down to Auckland for a short visit and met my mother and left after a few days,” says Anne. She goes on to add that her biological mother wrote to him in Fiji that she was pregnant but never heard back from him.

 Anne has left no stone unturned to find her father but without much success. She did meet her mother in 2012 through a genealogical researcher and flew down to Auckland to meet her. “We felt no bond, I myself was quite uncomfortable and my mother was no help at all, she said she did not even remember the name of Anne’s biological father.” That was a huge setback for Anne.

 Not having given up hope, Anne attended an adoptees support group, where someone suggested to her to undergo a DNA test. Her excitement soared when the results showed up a match with a cousin from Anne’s father’s side by the name of Nathan Singh. She then laboriously contacted Nathan Singh who lived in California with his father Narendra Singh and told them about her quest. They were originally from Fiji. Nathan’s father Narendra Singh kindly agreed to undertake a DNA test but no specific match was found.

 Utterly disheartened Anne sought help from the DNA site requesting help to understand the results. The researcher said, “Given the information you have passed on to us, we think your biological father could be a first cousin of Narendra Singh.” Anne has not heard back from the Singhs.

 Anne says, “Recent court records in New Zealand mention that the man supposed to be her biological father was 22 when he visited Auckland in 1966, where he had a sister. His family owned a transport business in Fiji.” That’s the dead end where she has reached! “I am desperately trying to connect with my roots and hope someone could help me connect with my father’s family.”

 

  

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी