Hijab Biker Roshni Misbah Is Breaking Stereotypes

Roshni

Roshni Source: Roshni

Published 30 March 2017 at 5:41pm, updated 30 March 2017 at 5:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Meet Roshni Misbah, a 22-year-old student at Jamia Milia Islamia, and one of the youngest members of Bikerni, an all-woman biker group in Delhi that aims at gender empowerment through female motorcyclists. Roshni spoke to Harita Mehta about her journey

