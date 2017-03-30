Hijab Biker Roshni Misbah Is Breaking Stereotypes

Roshni Source: Roshni
By Harita Mehta
Meet Roshni Misbah, a 22-year-old student at Jamia Milia Islamia, and one of the youngest members of Bikerni, an all-woman biker group in Delhi that aims at gender empowerment through female motorcyclists. Roshni spoke to Harita Mehta about her journey
