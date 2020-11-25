Highlights:

La Trobe is considering scrapping it's Hindi language program.

Current students of the course are opposing this decision.

Many political leaders have expressed dismay over the decision.

Jessica Ellem is studying the Hindi language as a major at La Trobe University in Victoria.





Advertisement

She says many students like her are opposing the decision "because Hindi is an extremely important language for Australia."





"We are currently in a situation where the University wants to cease this course cease teaching Hindi, and now I'm really fighting hard for Hindi to continue Hindi because it is an incredibly important language."





Jessica Ellem is studying Hindi at La Trobe university. Source: Supplied by Jessica Ellem





There is a proposal by the School of Humanities and Social Sciences at La Trobe University to disestablish its Hindi language program, SBS Hindi has learned.





The university says these changes are part of its response to the profound impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.





"We will continue to support students who wish to enrol in our degrees and study languages we don't offer, through cross-institutional enrolment," La Trobe University told SBS Hindi.





Jessica Ellem says Hindi is more important than financial considerations.





"I understand the university is facing a dire financial crisis, but Hindi is more important than just money. It's a whole cultural access to a community. For my niece and nephew it's access to their Indian heritage," says Ms Ellem, whose brother is married into an Indian family.





Listen to Jessica Ellem reciting a famous Hindi poem:





LISTEN TO Hindi is extremely important for Australia, says language student at La Trobe University SBS Hindi 25/11/2020 07:57 Play







She emphasises that teaching Hindi is an economically wise decision, too, for Australia.





"Hindi is an extremely important language to Australia because moving forward India is a rising superpower and how much it has changed in the 25 years, I've been travelling there, is absolutely incredible," says Ms Ellem who speaks Hindi well and loves reciting poems in Hindi.





We really need to position ourselves in with a good relationship with India strategically, economically culturally on all levels.

The university has raised the issue of low enrolments in the past years.





"Market demand and student enrolments for Hindi Studies have been very low for several years. In 2019, nine students enrolled for first-year Hindi. Only three of these students continued their study this year," officials told SBS Hindi.





READ MORE Indian community join hands to preserve Hindi program at La Trobe university







But, Ms Ellem feels the university should market the course better to attract more students.





"In future, I think there will be many students enrolling in the course. I think we have most Indian migrants that come to Australia actually come to Melbourne. So I think that the decision is short-sighted in the context of the number of people we have in our Indian community.





"I also think that the university could do a lot more marketing of the subject. I knew they taught it because I studied at La Trobe during my BA in the 90s. But, otherwise, I would not have known about it. So I think the marketing of the subjects would help," suggests Ms Ellem.





Upside down La Trobe statue at La Trobe University, Bundoora Source: Philip.mallis, licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0





Many community and political leaders have thrown support behind the course.





Federal Assistant Minister for Multicultural Affairs Jason Wood has assured the 'Hindi Action Group' during a telephone conference that he would help the community stop La Trobe University from scrapping its Hindi language program.





I also want the Hindi language program to expand beyond its present reach.

Labor MP and Shadow minister for Education and Training Tanya Plibersek has written to the Federal Government seeking support for the course.





'Cutting Hindi course is a deep disappointment to the Indian community in Australia, who want their children and others to have the opportunity to study one of their first languages,' she wrote in a letter to Dan Tehan, Federal Minister of Education.





READ MORE India Australia cricket match tickets selling for up to $999 on social media







Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your jurisdiction's restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://sbs.com.au/coronavirus



