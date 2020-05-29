SBS Hindi

Hindi News 29th May 2020

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Phillip Lowe speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Phillip Lowe speaks to the media during a press conference in Sydney, Tuesday, April 21, 2020.

Published 29 May 2020 at 7:06pm
Presented by Anita Barar
In this bulletin... ** The federal government open to extending the JobKeeper program... ** Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reiterated the government's disapproval of China imposing a new security law on Hong Kong... ** India reported more than 7000 cases in a day and more news...

