How Australia loves you back, Sid Vashist can tell

Sid Vashist

Sid Vashist

Published 7 September 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 7 September 2017 at 3:51pm
By Vivek Asri
Available in other languages

Most of the international students land in Australia with some dreams like a good job, a big car and own home etc. A few desire to work for the first people of Australia. Those who desire, achieve a lot in this country as Sid Vashishth says, this country will do anything for those who genuinely want to work for the people. Sid Vashisht, who hails from Haryana in India, is the first ever Indian-origin councillor of Northern Territory.

“My journey to Australia was like as any other international student,” shares Sid, “I graduated from Deakin University in Victoria. I worked for super markets as night stock filler.” Sid worked hard and became a manager in a super market. The experience took him to NT, where his desire to work with the Aboriginal people found ground. He says, “I worked with very small communities. I worked with a community of 20-30 people. I wanted to learn about the first people of Australia. And the kind of acceptance I got, that stopped me in NT. I fell in love with this place.” 

 
sid_1.jpg?itok=y7LkDKv3&mtime=1504760164

Then came the next step; giving back. Sid wanted to do something for the community that had loved him. He started with small activities and today he is the youngest ever councillor of Barkley Regional council.

Turning 30 on 10th of September, Sid very humbly accepts that his town and his ward Patta is his home, his family. He says, “I had won in the primary vote count. I received support from all backgrounds. And I am very humbled.” 

sid_2.jpg?itok=zQNVeybI&mtime=1504760234

Sid Vashishth thinks big. He wants to achieve big goals for his community. And he wants to see Indians achieving big in Australia. He says, “Australia is a lovely country. If you are genuine for the people and willing to help then Australia is a country that will help you.”

