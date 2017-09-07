How Australia loves you back, Sid Vashist can tell

“My journey to Australia was like as any other international student,” shares Sid, “I graduated from Deakin University in Victoria. I worked for super markets as night stock filler.” Sid worked hard and became a manager in a super market. The experience took him to NT, where his desire to work with the Aboriginal people found ground. He says, “I worked with very small communities. I worked with a community of 20-30 people. I wanted to learn about the first people of Australia. And the kind of acceptance I got, that stopped me in NT. I fell in love with this place.”













Then came the next step; giving back. Sid wanted to do something for the community that had loved him. He started with small activities and today he is the youngest ever councillor of Barkley Regional council.





Turning 30 on 10th of September, Sid very humbly accepts that his town and his ward Patta is his home, his family. He says, “I had won in the primary vote count. I received support from all backgrounds. And I am very humbled.”







