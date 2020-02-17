How authorities navigate language barriers during bushfire, coronavirus emergencies

Source: SBS
Published 17 February 2020 at 12:30pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Vivek Kumar
From the horrific bushfires, the emerging coronavirus, to the dangers brought by torrential rain - this Australian summer has been overwhelmed by emergencies. And with the threats this season far from over, authorities say they are also facing another hidden challenge - how to best communicate warnings to communities with limited English.
