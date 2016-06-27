How hard is it for Indian-origin women to enter the Australian boardroom?

The Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia is calling for the main political parties to adopt policy platforms that respond to Australia's cultural and linguistic diversity.





As a top priority, FECCA has identified the creation of a federal Multicultural Act to enshrine multiculturalism in law.





It says legislating multiculturalism would ensure a whole-of-government approach to issues involving and affecting communities from non-English speaking backgrounds. (NESB)





Chairman Joe Caputo says the organisation wrote to the Coalition, Labor and the Greens to see where they stand on the issue in the lead-up to the July 2nd election.





Joe Caputo looking at a photo of his father Michele, who was unable to express himself to English-speaking carers after a dementia diagnosis. Source: SBS





The Coalition has told FECCA existing laws and policies are sufficient.





Labor has pledged to resurrect the Office for Multicultural Affairs within the Department of Social Services, invest $24 million for improvements in the Adult Migration English Program, while increasing support for workforce participation programs and the Human Rights Commission's anti-racism strategy.





Mr Caputo says these responses are lacking - "On the national legislative framework on multiculturalism, the two major parties are lukewarm and they have not responded as we would want them to respond. Only the Greens agree that a national legislative framework on multiculturalism, they would support it fully. Both with Labor and the Coalition, there does not seem to be an appetite for changing their policy in this area."





The Greens were also the only party prepared to back FECCA's proposal for an integrated national policy framework on languages.





FECCA wants to see language policy that takes into account Australia's economic imperatives, as well as the place of language learning and maintenance in identity and cultural development.





It calls for mandatory second-language education, and measures to support endangered languages.





A stock image of school children at The Domain in Sydney Source: AAP Image/Daniel Munoz





Joe Caputo says Labor and the Coalition appear reluctant to take a stand on migrant and refugee community issues - "I think that they feel that if they were to take up that cause they would have a backlash from the general community, whereas we don't believe that's the case given that survey after survey of the Scanlon Foundation has found that over 85 per cent of the community supports multiculturalism. So, states that have introduced that kind of legislative framework have not had a backlash - on the contrary, they got a lot of support from the community."





In total, FECCA sought responses in 10 policy areas -- among them aged and disability care, family violence, and the future of SBS and community broadcasting.





Silent Mob Source: Mosiqi Acharya





It also urges changes to the family migration stream, in particular the basis on which the intake quota for partner visa applicants is determined.





Another focal point is the presence of women from non-English speaking backgrounds in boardrooms.





Labor and the Coalition have committed to ensuring 50 per cent government board seats are occupied by women - the opposition saying their target would be by the end of a first term in office.





But FECCA says gender equality policies ignore the specific challenges faced by migrant and refugee women.





And that's a view shared by Voula Messimeri from the Melbourne-based Australian-Greek Welfare Society.





Voula Messimeri Source: AGWS





Ms Messimeri was part of a 2013 FECCA-led study into the participation of NESB women on boards and other decision-making bodies.





She says not enough is known in this area, and much of the information is anecdotal.





Ms Messimeri says the study identified some unique obstacles, including women prioritising family settlement over their careers, and feeling opportunities are limited irrespective of their qualifications - "They felt they were discriminated against - overtly and covertly - which kept them in a safer area, if you like, within multicultural affairs leadership. And within that context they occupied not necessarily the roles of chairperson, but rather they were on the boards. They felt that their skills and expertise were not necessarily taken up, they couldn't have a handle in terms of getting into mainstream boards."





Voula Messimeri says, even with relevant experience, it's hard for women from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD) backgrounds to get ahead - "That is very much about having access to influential mentors that often provide women generally with a pathway to the boards - especially public boards and higher level boards. Without that and without the influence of knowing a few people that can introduce you to the right people and introduce you to a board in the right context, it's very difficult for CALD women to get traction."





Business colleagues working on project in office Source: Getty Images



