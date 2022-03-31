How has India managed to avoid the West's fury for its stance on Russia?

Published 31 March 2022 at 4:48pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:17pm
By Akash Arora, Gareth Boreham
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
India has adopted a non-committal stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. India abstained from voting in United Nations General Assembly’s emergency session to demand an immediate halt to the incursion. While many Western nations have openly condemned China for its stance on the situation, experts say India has managed to avoid the West's fury. How? Listen to this podcast.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.