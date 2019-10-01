SBS Hindi

How this Australian university is marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

SBS Hindi

Gandhi celebrations at UNSW

Gandhi Jayanti celebrations at University of New South Wales, Sydney. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 4:32pm
Source: SBS

The University of NSW has lined up a stellar event to celebrate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. In fact, this is the only University to hold an annual Gandhi Oration. In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi Laurie Pearcey, CEO of UNSW Global and Pro-Vice-Chancellor, International at UNSW talks about Gandhiji's principles and the celebrations on 2nd October.

Published 1 October 2019 at 2:27pm, updated 1 October 2019 at 4:32pm
Source: SBS
The University of New South Wales (UNSW) has organised a special celebration to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary on October 2, 2019.

The University which also organises the annual Gandhi Oration each year has organised a special event to pay tribute to the man who played a pivotal role in India’s struggle to gain independence from the British occupation.

“UNSW is very proud that every 2nd of October, we pause to celebrate the birthday of Bapuji. This is the tradition at the University which now spans several years and it is an event that involves our campus community, our staff, our students but also Indian community across Sydney more broadly,” says Mr Pearcey.

Past celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti at UNSW
Past celebrations of Gandhi Jayanti at UNSW Source: Supplied


The university will pay a special tribute at a memorial service at Gandhi’s bust on the campus on Wednesday morning.

“Members of Indian community too come together and recreate a small Dandi March and we have hymns and speeches to recognise what he stood for,” says Mr Pearcey.

Listen to the podcast:

LISTEN TO
How this Australian university is marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary image

How this Australian university is marking Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary

SBS Hindi

01/10/201907:38


The University is the only higher education institution in Australia to celebrate Gandhi’s death anniversary, marked as Martyrs Day and is home to one of the only two bronze sculptures of Gandhi in the country.

“In the last couple of years, we have done a series of events that focus on the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and the impact and the relevance of Gandhi’s values to the 21st century,” says Mr Pearcey.

"On Wednesday, we have organised a special line-up of events to mark his birth anniversary."

To commemorate the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth on 2 October 2019, UNSW is also releasing a book featuring a compilation of each Gandhi Oration since 2012.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी