How this state in India has curbed the spread of COVID-19

Medical staff collect samples from people at newly set upped Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for the COVID 19 coronavirus at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala on April 6, 2020

Medical staff collect samples from people at Walk-In Sample Kiosk (WISK) to test for COVID-19 at Ernakulam Medical College in Kerala Source: ARUN CHANDRABOSE/AFP via Getty Images

Published 21 April 2020 at 4:42pm, updated 22 April 2020 at 2:40pm
By Kumud Merani
Kerala, the southern state in India, which recorded the first case of coronavirus in the country, has succeeded in flattening the curve.

Highlights
  • The Southern Indian State of Kerala has been successful in controlling the spread of coronavirus.
  • Special community kitchens have been set up all over the State.
  • Lockdown restrictions in some zones of Kerala are now being relaxed.
Kerala which reported its first case of coronavirus in January has registered a high recovery rate and lowest mortality rate in India which has over 18,000 cases across the country.

Trivandrum-based George Eapen, who runs the Family Foundation that has been supplying face masks in the state, across India and also to South Africa, has attributed it to testing, tracing and strict quarantine.

Mr Eapen told SBS Hindi, "I'm astonished at how the government is working to reduce the spread. If you ring the Health Minister at 2:00 am, she will receive your call. The Chief Minister will also pick a call at any time." 

Lush Green Kerala
Source: Gtty Images


The Government of Kerala was the first state in India to introduce telemedicine service, Mr Eapen shares.

"Kerala has a very large number of migrant workers, referred to as guest workers in the State.

"The state government set up 4,800 shelters for them and provided food and other facilities.

"Every citizen in Kerala has been provided with 15 kg of rice and other essential groceries so that no one goes hungry," he says.

Listen to the podcast:

Mr Eapen adds aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation have contributed to successfully controlling the curve.

"Four zones have been set up, namely the Red, Orange A, Orange B and the Green zone based on the number of cases in the area.

"The lockdown restrictions in the Green zone are being eased with a few restaurants and shops being re-opened," he told SBS Hindi.

Whilst Kerala had the very first COVID-19 case reported in India in January 2020, it has had 402 confirmed cases and three deaths till date.

64 per cent of the patients have recovered. 

Mr Eapen says, "As a country if we are determined and adopt this system in other states, we will succeed."

