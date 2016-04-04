How to find hidden jobs in Australia?

SBS Hindi

job hunt, australia

Job Hunt Source: AAP

Published 4 April 2016 at 2:31pm, updated 5 April 2016 at 2:18pm
By Amit Sarwal
Source: SBS
Around 83% jobs in Australian market are hidden. Here are some tips to find the right one for you in the Australian job market.

Today, new migrants and students often find it difficult to understand the job search and application process in the Australian market.

According to Naishadh Gadani this is because “only 17.2% jobs are advertised in Australia and the remaining 83% jobs are un-advertised or hidden.”

There are different ways of recruiting new talent for an organization – via recruiters, direct advertisement, referencing, networking (offline or online), and just plain old cold calling.

 

resume_2.jpg


 

Most companies or employers have an online e-Recruitment system that makes it look easy to search and apply for a job but Naishadh says that most hidden jobs are found through networking or references.

Before randomly submitting the application, a candidate must read the position description for the job he or she is interested in and also make a cold call to the HR department to show your interest.

Amit Sarwal talks to Naishadh Gadani, a career coach based in Melbourne, on how to submit your resume and application the right way in the Australian job market.

 

naishadh gadani, australia, job, market, indians
naishadh gadani Source: naishadh gadani


 

