I Am A Man & All That Affects Mankind Concerns Me - Shahid Bhagat Singh

Prof Jagmohan Singh and Joginder Kaur- Nephew and Neice of Shahid Bhagat Singh

Prof Jagmohan Singh and Joginder Kaur- Nephew and Neice of Shahid Bhagat Singh Source: Shivnath Jha

Published 23 March 2017 at 6:16pm
By Kumud Merani
"I am a manand all that affects mankind concerns me"- Shahid Bhagat Singh. Remembering the great martyr of India who showed a new path to thousands of Indian youths of his time!Kumud Merani has also spoken with Shahid Bhagat Singh's nephew Prof. Jagmohan Singh who throws light on Bhagat Singh's philosophy.Prof. Jagmohan Singh and Joginder Kaur are Bhagat Singh's youngest sister Vidyambar Kaur's children. Do tune in for this exclusive report.

