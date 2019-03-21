SBS Hindi

'I want to stand for what is right': Pallavi Sinha

Pallavi Sinha

Source: Supplied

Published 21 March 2019 at 12:41pm
By Vivek Kumar
Australia born daughter of Indian-migrants, Ms Pallavi Sinha is a liberal party candidate for NSW Upper House. In this interview, she tells SBS Hindi she wants to stand up for what is right.

Pallavi Sinha is a liberal candidate for New South Wales upper house in the forthcoming elections.

An Australian born daughter of Indian-migrants, Ms Sinha believes she understands the issues faced by the new migrants as well as the second generation Indians growing up in Australia.

Pallavi Sinha
"I was born in Australia, but my parents have a migrant story. They arrived with a few dollars in their pockets. They had no family or friends here. So I understand the issues of first-generation migrants."

Full Interview:

Ms Sinha, a lawyer by profession, joined politics to make a meaningful change through policy changes.

She also travelled to India and worked with the country's National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.

"I wanted to understand my country, my people," says Ms Sinha.

Pallavi Sinha
On becoming a politician, Ms Sinha says she can make a meaningful impact through politics.

"I was always someone who wanted to stand up for what is right. Then over the years, after I became a lawyer and worked with different organisations, I developed an interest in influencing legislation and policy. You can make a meaningful impact through politics," she says.

