'I want to stand for what is right': Pallavi Sinha

Pallavi Sinha is a liberal candidate for New South Wales upper house in the forthcoming elections.





An Australian born daughter of Indian-migrants, Ms Sinha believes she understands the issues faced by the new migrants as well as the second generation Indians growing up in Australia.





"I was born in Australia, but my parents have a migrant story. They arrived with a few dollars in their pockets. They had no family or friends here. So I understand the issues of first-generation migrants."





Full Interview:





Ms Sinha, a lawyer by profession, joined politics to make a meaningful change through policy changes.





She also travelled to India and worked with the country's National Human Rights Commission in New Delhi.





"I wanted to understand my country, my people," says Ms Sinha.





On becoming a politician, Ms Sinha says she can make a meaningful impact through politics.



