'I was paid less than $6 per hour'

An Indian international student is furious and feels cheated after he was underpaid by a member of his 'own community'.





Mohit Jain, an International student from India pursuing higher education in Melbourne, picked up casual work over holidays when he claims he was underpaid by an Indian-Australian.





Source: Supplied





He says he picked up the task of window cleaning through a website.





"When I went for the task, the person came to pick me from the railway station as I didn’t have a car," he says.





Source: Supplied





I was assigned to clean eleven windows, mow the lawn in the backyard and clean the storeroom and shed.





“I explained him, I will charge separately for all the jobs, he agreed by saying it's ok,” Mr Jain told SBS Hindi .





However, Mohit Jain alleges he was only paid $120 for 21 hours of work he put in over three days.





"I spent ten hours on day one, seven hours on day two and four hours on day three.





“I am angry and upset the way I was treated by a fellow Indian Australian," he shares.





Source: Supplied





Mohit vented his frustration via social media.





"My only purpose to talk about it is to make fellow students aware of such situations.





“First understand how much work is there and fix the rate and final payments before you start any work,” he adds.





Follow SBS Hindi on Facebook and Twitter









