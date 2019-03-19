SBS Hindi

'I was paid less than $6 per hour'

Mohit Jain, International Student

Mohit Jain, International Student

Published 19 March 2019 at 5:00pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
As most international students do, Mohit Jain too looked for casual jobs in his University holidays.

An Indian international student is furious and feels cheated after he was underpaid by a member of his 'own community'. 

Mohit Jain, an International student from India pursuing higher education in Melbourne, picked up casual work over holidays when he claims he was underpaid by an Indian-Australian. 

He says he picked up the task of window cleaning through a website. 

"When I went for the task, the person came to pick me from the railway station as I didn’t have a car," he says.

I was assigned to clean eleven windows, mow the lawn in the backyard and clean the storeroom and shed.

“I explained him, I will charge separately for all the jobs, he agreed by saying it's ok,” Mr Jain told SBS Hindi.

However, Mohit Jain alleges he was only paid $120 for 21 hours of work he put in over three days.

"I spent ten hours on day one, seven hours on day two and four hours on day three. 

“I am angry and upset the way I was treated by a fellow Indian Australian," he shares.

Mohit vented his frustration via social media.

"My only purpose to talk about it is to make fellow students aware of such situations.

“First understand how much work is there and fix the rate and final payments before you start any work,” he adds.

