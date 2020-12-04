IELTS opens priority booking for some visa categories

Applicants who are applying for a Permanent Employer-Sponsored Entry visa and haven’t been able to get their English test score due to the recent lockdown in Victoria can get a priority booking for IELTS.





Highlights:

Some applicants of two visa categories can apply for priority booking to appear for IELTS test.

Candidates applying for visa subclass 186 or subclass 187 are eligible for the priority booking.

This facility is for Victoria-based candidates only.

The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the English language tests that measures the proficiency of applicants who want to study or work in English speaking countries such as Australia and Canada.





Melbourne-based migration agent Rohit Mohan says due to COVID-19 restrictions across the state many Victorians could not get their IELTS test in time to apply.





“Waiting list for IELTS test dates is long due to the high number of applicants. However, some people need it sooner to apply for their visas. Therefore, IELTS has provided priority booking,” said Mr Mohan of Lakshya Migration.





According to IDP, over 3 million candidates take IELTS worldwide every year. Source: Supplied





Mr Mohan says those applying for visa subclass 186 or subclass 187 are eligible for the priority booking.





“If you are applying for an Employer Nomination Scheme (subclass 186) or a Regional Sponsored Migration Scheme (subclass 187), you are required to apply within six months of the date that your employer nomination is approved. To apply, you must have your English test results,” he explains.





According to the statement published by IELTS on its website, these are the conditions for a priority IELTS test booking:





You need to meet both the following requirements:

You need to be in Victoria and need to sit an IELTS test.



And you need to apply for an Employer Nomination (subclass 186) or a Regional Sponsored Migration (subclass 187) visa.





And one of the requirements below:

You will turn 45 in the next two months.



Or you hold a substantive visa that will cease in the next two months (not currently holding a bridging visa)



Or you have evidence that your employer’s nomination was approved more than 4 months ago (this would be in the form of a nomination approval letter.











Disclaimer: We’d like to point out that the information contained in this segment is general and is not specific advice. If you would like accurate information relevant to your situation, you should ask a registered migration agent.





















