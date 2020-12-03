'It is really hard': PTE Academic concordance score updated

Highlights Scoring concordance of PTE, one of the tests of English skills, has changed.

Experts say the changes will heavily affect applicants who need PTE 6.5 and PTE 8.0.

Many students and other visa applicants are not happy with the changes.

PTE is an English language test which means the Pearson Test of English Academic. This test helps in assessing and validating the English language usage of non-native English speakers.





The test provider, Pearson PTE, has now updated its concordance table which is likely to impact those who take this test for visa purposes.





Pearson says there has been no change to the PTE exam or how it is scored.





Advertisement

A Pearson spokeswoman told SBS Hindi, “There has been no change to the PTE exam or how it is scored. We would also like to inform you there has been no change to Australian, New Zealand or UK visa requirements.





We have however changed our guidance on how PTE scores relate to IELTS. We have started informing institutions and governments about the results of the research.”





“Score concordance is a regular activity undertaken by test providers, and it is important that Pearson re-evaluate and validate our concordance with other major tests."





"The details of these studies are important, and we have taken great care to conduct our study with attention to detail, with regard to the methodology used.





"The results should be used as a guide or recommendation when considering the test score comparison of PTE Academic and IELTS Academic,” Pearson said in a statement published on its website .





Large Group of Diverse People with Different Occupations Source: Getty Images





Pearson PTE states in the mid-range, where the test is typically used for academic admissions purposes by aspiring international students, the updated concordant scores have been minimally adjusted.





What has changed?

According to the statement by Pearson, at IELTS 7.5 and above, the concordant PTE Academic scores, while in the same range, are at some points higher on the scale.







At IELTS 6.5 and below the concordant PTE Academic scores, while in the same range, are at some points lower on the scale.





Source: PTE



These changes are likely to have an impact on applicants who need PTE 6.5 and PTE 8.0.







Brisbane-based registered migration agent Suman Dua told SBS Hindi applicants who need 7 bands on IELTS will not be affected much by these changes.







She explains, “Those who need 8 bands will be heavily affected by it as now they have to achieve PTE score 84 instead of 79."







“Applicants who need 6.5 bands and under will benefit most from these changes.”





Listen to the podcast:







‘It is really hard’

Adelaide based Voriganti Shakti Goud told SBS Hindi this update was terrible news.





“How come they increased five marks on PTE for Band 8 and one mark for Band 7? How did they previously accept 79 as Band 8? I do not know why immigration accepts this kind of scoring calculations," he questioned.





"This is ridiculous. Each student has to appear six to 10 times to get Band 8 (79 marks) and now they have increased it to 84. It is really hard,” he told SBS Hindi .











READ MORE Indian students receive major Australian scholarship worth $200,000







Subscribe to SBS Hindi daily news updates for free. Get news, articles and podcasts delivered straight to your Facebook messenger. Send the word “News” to our inbox now.