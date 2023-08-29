Western Australia eases permanent residency rules for skilled migrants

The WA government recently unveiled several adjustments to its migration program, aimed at streamlining and expediting skilled migration.





According to the WA government, the State Nominated Migration Program (SNMP) prioritises skilled migrants who are already residing in the state, as well as from both other states and overseas.





"The WA Government continues to be responsive to the needs of priority sectors and WA businesses as we work together to build a skilled workforce that will satisfy our state’s strong economy and jobs market," Karen Ho, Director General, Department of Training and Workforce Development (DTWD), told SBS Hindi.



In 2022-23, the Western Australia's government announced key changes to the migration program in a bid to attract skilled workers. Source: Moment RF / d3sign/Getty Images "While the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs is responsible for Australia’s migration program and the processing and granting of visa application, the SNMP enables the state government to target its priorities for skilled migration within parameters set by the Commonwealth Government," she said.





Through the SNMP, states and territories can nominate eligible skilled migrants for two visas - Skilled Nominated visa (Subclass 190), which is a permanent visa and Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (Subclass 491), which is a temporary visa that can lead to a permanent visa if certain conditions are met.





Key changes to the Western Australia's State Nomination Migration Program





It included:



Waiving the $200 application fee

Halving the requirement to have an employment contract from 12 months to six months

Removing requirements for applicants to demonstrate sufficient funds

Reducing additional English requirements for professional and manager occupations

Reducing work experience requirements for the 2022-23 program year to attract more skilled workers to WA

In addition, over 100 occupations have been added to the state's Skilled Migration Occupation List to cover a broader range of occupations with high demand for skilled workers, including health, aviation, ICT, agriculture, primary industries, community services, environmental management, mining, urban planning, events and engineering roles

"These changes will remain in place for the 2023-24 program year," Ms Ho said.



WA has prioritised skilled workers from over 100 occupations including building and construction, health and medical, teaching, tourism and hospitality occupations. Source: Moment RF / Songsak rohprasit/Getty Images In 2023-24, additional amendments to the migration criteria have been announced by the state government.





It includes:



Waiving the requirement to provide a six-month contract of employment for visa Subclass 190 applicants for building and construction trade occupations

Prioritising of invitations for applicants in Western Australia to retain skilled workers in the state, with applicants residing in the rest of Australia and overseas ranked equally

Prioritising of invitations for industries with critical demand for skilled workers, including building and construction, health and medical, teaching, tourism and hospitality occupations

What is the current visa processing time?





Currently, the processing time for WA State nomination is 28 working days once a lodged application is considered decision ready, according to the Ms Ho.



The state government has also taken several other initiatives to connect skilled migrants to jobs and to help migrants settle into their new life. Credit: Epoxydude/Getty Images/fStop In the 2022-23, Western Australia nominated 8,140 migrants, exhausting the quota for places allocated by the Commonwealth.





In the fiscal year 2023-24, the federal government has designated 1,500 positions for the Skilled Nominated visa (Subclass 190) and 850 spots for the Skilled Work Regional (Subclass 491) visa.





Other state government migration initiatives





The state government has also taken several other initiatives to help migrants settle in the state.





The Skilled Migrant Employment Register, announced last year, has been assisting skilled migrants to connect with Western Australian job and the newly enhanced Migration WA website which assists migrants to access critical information to support them.





Apart from this, the state has also launched $4.25 million Skilled Migration Job Connect program which aims to remove barriers and connect newly arrived migrants to employment in the state.



The program includes financial support of up to $7,500 for skilled migrants to undertake skills assessments, gap training and meet occupational licensing requirements, assisting newly arrived skilled migrants to gain employment in occupations commensurate with their formal overseas qualifications, skills, and experience.





The new $11 million Construction Visa Subsidy Program is another initiative which provides targeted visa subsidies to attract skilled workers to the state's construction industry.





Neha Singh, an expert in migration, states that Western Australia has consistently attracted a high number of skilled visa seekers.





"This financial year, WA has announced that they will prioritise occupations with critical demand including building and construction, medical, teaching and tourism and hospitality," she explained.



"Nonetheless, the state has been allocated a mere 2,350 visa seats by the federal government for the ongoing migration program. Although this allocation might not have an impact on the individuals already in the application queue, it has been disheartening for those who were anticipating the state's program to become available," she expressed.



