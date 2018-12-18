In this holidays, travel in your own country Australia

Source: 500px
Published 18 December 2018 at 2:55pm, updated 18 December 2018 at 2:58pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
As more and more baby boomers are looking to tick off their bucket list in overseas travels, there are 1004 tourists arriving in Australia every hour to explore our vast and diverse landscape. What are some of the best places we can visit to create unforgettable adventures as travellers in our own country? Tourism Expert Mr Navneet Mittal shares the details.
