Increase in International Students

Published 20 March 2017 at 3:21pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
The number of international students studying in Australia rose by more than 10 per cent last year to its highest level ever. New statistics released by the Federal Department of Education and Training show there were 554,000 international students in the country in 2016. But as the sector booms, some have raised concerns that services and conditions for students are not keeping up.

