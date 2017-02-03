SBS Hindi

India-Australia Relations On Positive Trajectory

SBS Hindi

Indian High Commissioner Dr A.M. Gondane with Kumud Merani

Indian High Commissioner Dr A.M. Gondane with Kumud Merani Source: Harita Mehta

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 February 2017 at 5:16pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

India's New High Commissioner to Australia Dr A.M. Gondane is ready to accelerate the positive trajectory of relations between India and Australia. In his first media interview after taking office the High Commissioner said he was most impressed with the organized and disciplined life in Australia.

Published 3 February 2017 at 5:16pm
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
 As he is getting to meet members of the Indo-Australian community he is heartened to see the manner in which the community is flourishing and being accepted in Australia. Talking of the various fields for furthering bilateral relations Dr Gondane mentions Investment and Finance, Exchange of Education, Agriculture, Science and Technology, countering terrorism, but his priority will be Economy and Trade.



Considering the large number of multi talented Indian migrants in Australia the High Commissioner would like to encourage the community which is already enriching the existing milieu to exert and contribute beyond expectations! Dr Gondane has a Doctorate in Sociology and is a scholar and writer who has served as a Diplomat in New York, Vienna, Damascus and as High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea. He is most excited and positive about his posting to Australia and looks forward to meeting the community.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023