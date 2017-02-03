India-Australia Relations On Positive Trajectory

As he is getting to meet members of the Indo-Australian community he is heartened to see the manner in which the community is flourishing and being accepted in Australia. Talking of the various fields for furthering bilateral relations Dr Gondane mentions Investment and Finance, Exchange of Education, Agriculture, Science and Technology, countering terrorism, but his priority will be Economy and Trade.











Considering the large number of multi talented Indian migrants in Australia the High Commissioner would like to encourage the community which is already enriching the existing milieu to exert and contribute beyond expectations! Dr Gondane has a Doctorate in Sociology and is a scholar and writer who has served as a Diplomat in New York, Vienna, Damascus and as High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea. He is most excited and positive about his posting to Australia and looks forward to meeting the community.















