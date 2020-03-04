India could progress to Women's T20 WC final without playing the semi-final

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) says there's a high chance (80%) of rain and thunderstorms in Sydney on Thursday. In the event that the semi-finals are abandoned England and Australia would be eliminated from the Women’s T20 World Cup without a ball being bowled.





There are no reserve days for semi-finals and the rules state teams finishing on top in their groups advance to the final in case of no-results.





Highlights:

- India and South Africa finished on top in their respective groups.





- The rules state teams finishing on top in their groups will progress if there is no result.





- There is high chance of rain in Sydney on Thursday.





England’s Alex Hartley told the BBC it is “mind-blowing” there is no reserve day for the semi-final.





“Rain happens, even in Australia,” Hartley said. “I’d rather have the chance of playing - it’s an hour’s flight to Melbourne from Sydney. It’s not like they’re asking players to fly halfway around the world.”





Rain delays the Women's T20 World Cup cricket match between the West Indies and South Africa at Sydney Showground Stadium in Sydney, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Dean Lewins





However, General Manager - Media, Communications & Community - ICC T20 World Cup 2020, Nick Hulett says the reserve days for semi-finals are not feasible.





“ICC T20 WC is a short and sharp event where reserve days are in effect only for Finals. Allowing reserve days for semi-final would mean a longer tournament which is not feasible. The clear alternative is that the top teams of both the groups advance to finals,” Mr Hulett told SBS Hindi.





With no reserve day in place, India and South Africa will progress to the final as they won in their groups.





Since India finished on the top of the group winning all their matches, they will progress to the final in case of no result.





However, ICC T20 CEO Nick Hockley remains hopeful for a game on Thursday.





Mr Hockley says if we get a break in the weather we are very-very hopeful that we will two fantastic semi-finals at the SCG tomorrow afternoon.





"People should absolutely plan as the games are going to take place and come down to the SCG. There is the possibility and the opportunity to play a shortened match. A 10-over a side match constitute a game so the ground staff and the officials will be doing everything to make sure we get two great semi-finals," Mr Hockley told SBS Hindi.





Listen to this complete interview here:

LISTEN TO India could progress to Women's T20 WC final without playing the semi-final SBS Hindi 04/03/2020 06:38 Play







However, the weather has played its part in deciding the semi-finals too. Rain fell throughout the night in Sydney on Tuesday night, resulting in a South Africa-West Indies washout.





The no-result helped South Africa finish at the top of group B with 7 points. England finished second on the points table and is supposed to face India in the semi-final on Thursday.





With the rain eventually clearing away in the afternoon on Thursday, there is a small chance for the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa to be played.





Is it fair to the other teams who have made it to semi-finals?





Mr Hulett says all the teams agreed to these rules before the tournament.



